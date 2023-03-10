The JUSTin Hope foundation and The Laughton Company have announced they will be hosting a March Madness fundraiser, benefitting The JUSTin Hope foundation, a nonprofit organization in Nevada that supports families and individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. To participate, please visit www.justinhope.org and donate.
Each $20 donation is equivalent to one March Madness bracket and one raffle ticket. Once this step is complete, a registration link will be emailed for you to fill out your bracket, or you can leave it empty for random team selection.
If your team covers the spread, you will advance to the next round with the winning team. This will repeat until there is only one person standing. The top 3 placings will win a total of $300, $150, and $75. Raffle tickets will be drawn on the day of the 2023 NCAA Championship Game. For more information, please visit www.justinhope.org.
Founded in 1975, The Laughton Company specializes in corporate benefits consulting, including employee medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance. With offices in both Reno and Las Vegas, the company also provides executive benefit planning, deferred compensation, and retirement plans, including 401(k) plans.
The mission of the JUSTin HOPE Foundation is to give hope to families and individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities by promoting inclusion and creating opportunities through education/training and family support to maximize the individual’s potential.
For more information, please visit www.justinhope.org