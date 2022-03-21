Lake Tahoe Community College is moving to a mask-optional/mask-friendly campus beginning on Saturday, March 26.
Starting on that day, masks will no longer be required by students, staff and guests in order to enter LTCC facilities. LTCC says, "people who wish to continue wearing masks will be supported in that decision, and all visitors to campus are asked to please be respectful of others’ masking choices."
The state of California previously updated its mask guidance from masks “required” to masks “strongly recommended.” Based on California Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Lake Tahoe Community College will sunset its campus-wide mask requirement.
The school says as long as COVID-19 cases remain low and no new contagious variant is spreading, this will be the policy on campus for the foreseeable future.
The main library doors will continue to serve as the main entrance for the entire campus due to ongoing construction work.
(Laker Tahoe Community College contributed to this report.)