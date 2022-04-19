Las Vegas-based sports betting venture Circa Sports will expand its operations to the new Legends Bay Casino in Sparks.
The collaboration with Olympia Gaming will include a state-of-the-art sportsbook for the new property, slated to open in summer 2022.
Details on the new sportsbook will be announced in the coming months, which also will include access to Circa Sports’ mobile betting app.
Circa Sports is accessible in five casinos in southern Nevada and offers mobile betting in Iowa and Colorado.
