Two convicted sex offenders are back behind bars after authorities say they were out of compliance with the law.
Washoe County Deputies say Reno Police arrested 38-year-old Marcos Moreno on February 26th for one felony count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and two gross misdemeanor counts of Aiming a Gun at a Person.
Deputies say detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) determined that Moreno had been living in Reno for more than a year without ever registering as a sex offender.
Deputies say the Tier II sex offender was previously convicted in Oregon for third degree rape, and has been out of compliance since November 2020. Because of this, Moreno was booked into the Washoe County Jail on one additional felony count of being a sex offender who failed to register.
Meanwhile, 57-year-old Lance Frick was arrested by RSONU detectives on March 2, 2022, following a one-month long investigation. Detectives were first made aware of Frick's possible location back in late January.
Frick is a Tier III sex offender previously convicted of Assault to commit Rape, Sodomy, or Oral Copulation out of San Mateo.
Detectives arrested Frick on two felony counts for being a sex offender who failed to update his address, and for being a sex offender who failed his 90-day verification. During his arrest, authorities say detectives found methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe. He was additionally charged with one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance <14 grams, and one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)