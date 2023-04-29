The Nevada State Museum in Carson City celebrated Lei Day on Saturday with a variety of cultural activities for all ages.
In Hawaii, "May Day is Lei Day" and the museum shared the tradition with the northern Nevada community with a lei making demonstration by Nā ʻŌiwi O Hawaiʻi, Northern Nevada Hawaiian Civic Club.
Lei Day also included a beginner keiki (child) and a beginner wahine (woman) hula lesson by Kumu Hula (hula teacher) Dalyn Aiu-Parpal, Hawaiian music by the band Pono, and a hula performance by the Reno based hālau hula (hula school) Ka Pā Hula ʻO Kawaiolanoelaniokāne.
In addition, there were hands-on activities for kids and a temporary exhibit that illustrates the various types of materials used for lei making as well as a brief history of Lei Day.
Participants were encouraged to wear their best “Aloha wear.” and shaved ice, a staple refreshment in Hawaii, was also available.