Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), in collaboration with numerous community partners, will observe International Overdose Awareness Day with a family friendly awareness event at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26 at Rancho San Rafael Park.
Agencies, families, and community members will gather at the Rancho San Rafael Pagoda Pavilion where they will have access to over 25 health, recovery, and community related booths, food trucks, musicians, speakers, and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lightly used or new shoes for the lost soles display and donation for individuals in recovery.
Narcan kits containing two doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug will be provided at no cost.
International Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, remember those who have died or suffered an overdose, and stimulate discussion about overdose prevention. Centers for Disease Control data reports 107,622 Americans died of an overdose in 2021.
“Collective community grief can lead to the messaging and modeling of hope which is a powerful weapon in the fight against overdose deaths; we encourage all community members to learn the signs of overdose, how to save lives, and remove stigma around overdose deaths. We can recover!” said Executive Director, Anne-Elizabeth Northan.
To find out more about International Overdose Awareness Day, visit: www.overdoseday.com