Instructors and students from Amba Martial Arts in Reno competed and won a total of 13 medals at the World Karate & Kickboxing Union World Championships in Cardiff, Wales United Kingdom.
Of the 13 medals won by the Reno martial arts school, eight were gold medals, one was a silver medal, and four were bronze medals.
And, of the eight gold medals won, five were won by the Amba Martial Arts girls, Jennifer Navarrete, Jaden Axe and Melia Monti.
The Amba Martial Arts girls were the talk of the tournament after beating Team England 16-2 in the elimination round of Girls Team Point Fighting. The score is not truly indicative of their dominance, since Team England bowed out in the middle of the second round.
“There’s no better experience for a competitor to stand atop the podium, listening to your country’s national anthem play, while wearing a gold medal around your neck, wrapped in an American flag. I’m happy that some of my students were able to experience that feeling, said Martin Amba, owner of Amba Martial Arts.
They went on to the Gold medal round, winning the Gold medal versus the host country, Wales. However, the boys and men didn’t disappoint either, as they took home plenty of medals as well.
Kennedy Cartagena:
- Gold Medal, Mens Team Point Fighting
- Silver Medal, Mens Point Fighting +90 kg
Cole Brandon:
- Gold Medal, Boys 15-17 Team Point Fighting
Jennifer Navarrete:
- Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Team Point Fighting
- Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Traditional Karate Forms
Jayden Cartagena:
- Bronze Medal, Boys 13-14 Team Point Fighting
- Gold Medal, Boys 13-14 Kick Light (Muay Thai) -60kg
- Bronze Medal, Boys 13-14 Light Continuous Fighting -60kg
- Bronze Medal, Boys 13-14 Point Fighting -60kg
Melia Monti:
- Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Team Point Fighting (Alternate)
- Gold Medal, Girls 12 and Under Point Fighting +50kg
- Gold Medal, Girls 12 and Under Traditional Karate Forms
Jaden Axe:
- Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Team Point Fighting
- Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Point Fighting +60kg
- Bronze Medal, Girls 12 and Under Traditional Karate Forms
Jacob Axe:
- Bronze Medal, Boys 12 and Under Point Fighting -50kg
At the week-long WKU World Championships, there were 22 countries and 2,000 competitors represented, including the nine from Reno, Nevada. It was a black belt competition. However, only three of the nine competing from Amba Martial Arts were black belts.
“At this world championship, my students not only represented the Unites States, but they also competed against Wales, England, Germany, Ireland, and Canada. It truly was a world championship. How many competitors in any sport get a chance to do that, much less a martial arts school from Reno?” said MJ Amba, Amba Martial Arts Head Tournament Coach.