American Red Cross of Northern Nevada volunteers installed 173 smoke alarms in May, making 70 area homes safer as part of their annual home fire safety campaign, Sound the Alarm.
“We’re thrilled with the response we received from the community,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “Our volunteers not only did installations in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working alarms, but they also discussed fire safety that included creating family evacuation plans.” she said.
According to the Red Cross, smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 50%.
“Our fire alarm installations in May and throughout the year can truly save lives and make a difference in our community,” Powell added.
Free smoke alarms and installations are still available from the Red Cross by contacting the Northern Nevada chapter at 775-954-1185. This is a free service, and there is no obligation.
Volunteers are always needed to help install smoke alarms and share fire safety information with families.
No prior experience is needed, and training is provided.
Those interested can register at SoundTheAlarm.org/Nevada. Financial donations are also accepted to help members of the community prepare for, respond to, and recover from home fires.