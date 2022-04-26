Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Reno and Sparks, Nevada are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.
The annual Reno/Sparks Out of the Darkness Walk hosted by the AFSP Nevada Chapter will be held at 10 a.m. on May 14 at the Sparks Marina.
The walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said The AFSP Nevada Chapter Board.
The Reno/Sparks Out of the Darkness Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.
In 2021, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. In the last walk held in northern Nevada raised over $25,000 and had 300 participants.
“These walks are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”
Local sponsors for the Reno/Sparks Out of the Darkness Walk include Renown, Reno Behavioral Health Hospital, Willow Springs Treatment Center, and Nevada Psychiatric Association, just to mention a few.
(The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention assisted with this report.)