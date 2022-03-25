Medical bills…they are often times something that comes as a surprise, as it's not really known what you will owe in emergency situations after insurance, and have been allowed to negatively impact the credit score of millions of Americans.
But things may be changing this year, as credit bureaus announced they are removing nearly 70% of all medical debt from consumer credit reports.
Unexpected medical bills are something that most Americans have dealt with; whether it's emergency room fees, that out of network doctor that spoke to you for 5 minutes, or something the insurance refused to pay for, they tend to pop up sometimes without notice.
"In general, our medical system is broken, so we need to find a better and bigger conversation to deal with our broken system so it doesn’t have to impact your financial wellbeing," said CEO for Community Health Alliance Oscar Delgado.
If you didn't receive notice of a charge, or are just waiting for the insurance agency to make a decision, your bill may go to collections, meaning it will affect your credit report in a negative way for up to 7 years.
“Medical debt really shouldn’t be looked at in the same way as other kinds of debt, it's not the same as making good on a car payment," said Thomas Nitzsche, a Financial Educator for Money Management International.
But that's all about to change on July first, as three of the country's largest credit reporting agencies will no longer include medical debt that has been paid off, and medical collection debt less than $500 won’t even show up on credit reports.
“Many times, we are talking 10,20,30, 50 dollars that was appearing on people’s credit reports that they weren’t aware of,” said Nitzsche.
And this isn't just going to affect a small percentage of the population...a recent report by the consumer financial protection bureau shows that 58% of all bills in collection are medical bills, and that total reaches over 88 billion dollars in total as of June of 2021.
"I think this really stems from a growing realization that we have a significantly broken medical system in the United States and that people should not be penalized on their credit score for some of these small amounts that make it through onto peoples credit reports," said Nitzsche.
By getting rid of these strikes on Americans' credit scores, it can help people apply for loans, get better rates on houses, or even get a better job for those who require a credit check.
“Hopefully this is going to make a dramatic impact as they sit around the kitchen table, put their finances together and say this isn’t going to impact us as heavy," said Delgado. “It impacts everything about you, that credit score impacts weather you can purchase a home, purchase a car, even purchase a phone."