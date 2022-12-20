The thinning of trees in the Genoa, NV and Virginia City Highlands areas has produced piles of branches which will be burned sometime within the remainder of December and could continue into January 2023, with an estimate of two to five ignition days.
The burning will happen on days when enough precipitation has fallen to prevent fire from spreading beyond the pile areas and road conditions allow safe access.
The piles are located near Jackson Ranch in Genoa, NV, and Geiger Grade in the Virginia City Highlands, off Graves Road.
“The objectives of both fuels reduction projects are to reduce ground fire intensity and limit the potential of crown fires,” said Don Shannon, Fire Ecologist. “This is accomplished by the reduction of hazardous brush and trees near homes, other structures, and roads.”
On ignition days, smoke may be visible to surrounding residents and travelers.
The burn is planned for areas where trees have been thinned to reduce high severity wildfire and increase growth and vigor of residual trees. The thinning and burn are part of an ongoing effort by the BLM to restore a healthy, diverse, and resilient ecosystem.