For the 20th year, the American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada (AIANN) has announced their call for entries for the 2023 CANstruction event.
The 20th CANstruction event is scheduled to take place May 3 – 7, 2023 at Meadwood Mall.
Teams are recruited now through Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The event involves student and corporate teams creating large structures out of non-perishable food items that are judged, enjoyed and then donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Teams who are interested in finding out more about what it takes to participate in CANstruction are encouraged to attend a Kick-Off Meeting on Thursday, January 12 at 5 p.m.
The Kick off meeting will be held at The Abbi Agency at 1385 Haskell St.
Interested teams must RSVP in advance to Fred Graham, CANstruction Chairman at fmgraham79@gmail.com.
Canstruction is a visually stimulating and educational food drive that combines architecture, design, learning and planning.
The event brings professionals in the architecture, design and construction fields together with students, and businesses for a great experience that also helps provide food to families facing hunger in our region.