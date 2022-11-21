(November 21, 2022) The City of Sparks invites the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade weekend Dec. 2 and 3, 2022.
The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
The ceremony includes music from Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus, led by Director Steven Meyer.
Mayor Ed Lawson will flip the switch to light the city’s permanent living Christmas tree, a 60-foot blue spruce.
The annual parade is a festive tradition that kicks off the holiday season with marching bands, costumes, animals, floats, and more.
The parade begins Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and travels from east to west on Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Way to Victorian Plaza Circle.
This year’s parade theme is Merry and Bright designed to celebrate all things that bring joy to our community. Santa’s Float is sponsored by Rail City Casino and will be created by a local float builder.
In addition to the city-sponsored events, 39 North, an organization comprised of local businesses with the desire to revitalize Sparks, is hosting its annual 39 North Pole on the same weekend in the downtown area.
The event takes place at Victorian Plaza, the tree-lined area in front of the Galaxy Theatre on Victorian Avenue.
The event brings together food trucks, entertainment, holiday light displays, and an outdoor craft fair in a heated vendor tent. The 2022 Parade Grand Marshal is Mrs. Connie Hall, a Kindergarten teacher at Diedrichsen Elementary School and 2023 Nevada Teacher of the year.
“This year’s parade theme is Merry and Bright, and we can’t think of anyone that brightens our community more than Mrs. Hall,” said Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson “We are so proud to have a teacher and resident of Sparks recognized in such a huge way for the difference she makes in the lives of so many children and in our community.”
The educator will be driven in a car provided by Hot August Nights. The Mayor’s Own Marching Band will march in the parade and showcase the musical talents of Sparks middle and high school students as one single, large marching band. The band is comprised of more than 200 students from Sparks Middle School, Sparks High School, and Spanish Springs High School.
To help audience members requiring assistance, a wheelchair seating area is provided along the parade route in front of the Nugget Event Center, between 10th and 11th Streets.
Santa is available to his fans for photos at the 39 North Pole event venue before and after the parade from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Santa will visit with children and pose for commemorative photos for a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.
The Entravision booth, located at the gazebo close to 11th Street, will provide Spanish translation.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
- 39 North Pole, 4 to 9 p.m.: Light Displays, entertainment, and outdoor bazaar
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
- Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6:30 to 7 p.m.
- Complimentary hot chocolate from Living Stones Church o Music by Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus, led by Director Steven Meyer
- 39 North Pole, 4 to 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
- Parade Day Activities: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. o
- Santa Photos at 39 North, presented by Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Sparks Hometowne Christmas Parade, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- 39 North Pole, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.