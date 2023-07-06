It started as an art walk, and now it's festival that brings thousands of people down to Midtown Reno to celebrate local art and music during Artown. This is the second year for the Dancing in the Streets music festival, and it's expected to draw a big crowd.
"Last year it was over 10,000 people that came down," said Nick Fischella, Midtown board member. "We will have six stages spread throughout Midtown so there's Motown, funk, EDM, rock, country, Latino, and we've got live artists, food trucks, and performers. We have over 150 people that took to put this event together, so we're excited."
The stages are spread throughout the Midtown District.
"The best things about these events are just the camaraderie and everybody that shows support for these businesses and the music groups and everybody involved," said Joe Shapiro, Nevada State Manger for The Long Drink. "We've been participating in this the entire time they've been putting it on."
It's a way to highlight a district that continues to evolve, and give back to the community that supports the local businesses there.
"It's always fun to just be a part of it, to bring something back to the community that likes to give to you as well," said Radium Sulprizio, owner of Pinon Bottle. "Reno has always helped us; we've been here for seven years, that's through a pandemic as well, so to still be around and blow off some steam on this Fourth of July week and have some fun and just dance in the streets, it's great."
It's also a chance to support the local artists and musicians that continue to make their mark on the Biggest Little City.
"It's fantastic, we absolutely love it here, and we have an amazing fan base and following," said Peter Barnato, lead singer of local band Moondog Matinee. "The music scene is doing incredible right now, so we're very lucky to have the Reno fan base behind us. It's been awhile since we've had a show and we're going to play some new stuff and have a really good time."
There are some VIP options for the festival as well, more information here: https://www.renomidtown.com/artwalk