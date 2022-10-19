Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN) along with local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration and several community partners are hosting the semiannual Prescription Drug Round Up on Saturday, October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations throughout Washoe County.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 128 people die each day from overdoses involving prescription and illicit opioids. The Prescription Drug Round Up was created to encourage residents to remove old medications from their homes to eliminate the potential for abuse or dependence by those who have access to unlocked medicine cabinets such as young children and teenagers.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Many of those who report misuse of prescription medication say they get their drugs free from friends and family, including from the home medicine cabinet. Also, when medication is put down drains, it can pollute our water and unintentionally expose the community and wildlife to the chemicals in those medications.
The Prescription Round Up is a unique opportunity for the Washoe County community to protect their loved ones, the community, and the environment.
Area residents can turn in unused and expired prescription medications to any one of seven Washoe County locations with no questions asked. Residential sharps will not be accepted for disposal. For more information visit www.jtnn.org.
Locations:
October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Raley’s - 18144 Wedge Parkway, Reno
- Raley’s – 1630 Robb Drive, Reno
- Reno Elks Lodge – 597 Kumle Lane, Reno
- Smith’s – 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno
- Smith’s – 750 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
- Smith’s – 1255 Baring Blvd., Sparks
Residents outside of Washoe County who’d like to dispose of their prescription drugs can visit www.dea.gov to find a collection site near them.
The Prescription Drug Round Up is sponsored by Join Together Northern Nevada, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Reno Police Department, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Elks Drug Awareness Program, National Guard Counterdrug Program, Alliance with the Washoe County Medical Society, Nevada Society of Health System Pharmacists, Nevada State Medical Association, Raley’s, RALI Nevada, Retail Association of Nevada, Smith’s Food and Drug, Truckee Meadows Water Authority, Veteran’s Administration Pharmacists.