Flu Shot clinic

During the month of October, Douglas County Community Health Clinic invites you to get your flu shot at one of its four drive-through clinics.

Douglas County october 2022 flu clinics

Douglas County

October 5 - Kahle Community Center

236 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV, 89449 from 10 a.m. to noon.

October 12 - Douglas County Community and Senior Center

1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410 from 9 a.m. to noon.

October 18 - Topaz Ranch Estate

3939 Carter Dr, Wellington, NV 89444 from 10 a.m. to noon. 

October 19 - Indian Hills Senior Center

3394 James Lee, Carson City, NV 89705 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These events have limited vaccine availability and will operate on a first-come, first serve basis. All ages are welcome.

Bring your insurance cards. Medicaid, Medicare, and most major private insurances will be accepted. For uninsured or underinsured, the flu shot is $20.

If you are unable to make the events and would like to schedule a flu vaccine with the clinic for another day, you can call 775-782-9038.

 