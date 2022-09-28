During the month of October, Douglas County Community Health Clinic invites you to get your flu shot at one of its four drive-through clinics.
October 5 - Kahle Community Center
236 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV, 89449 from 10 a.m. to noon.
October 12 - Douglas County Community and Senior Center
1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410 from 9 a.m. to noon.
October 18 - Topaz Ranch Estate
3939 Carter Dr, Wellington, NV 89444 from 10 a.m. to noon.
October 19 - Indian Hills Senior Center
3394 James Lee, Carson City, NV 89705 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These events have limited vaccine availability and will operate on a first-come, first serve basis. All ages are welcome.
Bring your insurance cards. Medicaid, Medicare, and most major private insurances will be accepted. For uninsured or underinsured, the flu shot is $20.
If you are unable to make the events and would like to schedule a flu vaccine with the clinic for another day, you can call 775-782-9038.