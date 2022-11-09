Douglas County and the State of Nevada are hosting an educational event to inform citizens on flood preparation and safety during Flood Awareness Week from November 13-19, 2022.
This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, November 15, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm in the North Room of the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.
Douglas County staff, Nevada Division of Water Resources, Army Corps of Engineers, Carson Water Sub conservancy District, FEMA National Flood Insurance Program, River Wranglers, and the National Weather Service will be on-site and available to answer a variety of flood-related questions.
“We encourage residents to attend and speak with our staff about flood preparation as we head into winter,” said Douglas County Stormwater Program Manager, Courtney Walker.
"We are here to answer your questions about the maps and provide information to help better prepare you in the case of flooding.
Residents are encouraged to attend the Flood Awareness Week event to learn about the Carson River Floodplain Physical Map Revision, the Smelter Creek map revision, the Pinenut Creek map revision, flood control construction projects in Johnson Lane and flood control planning for Buckeye Creek and Pinenut Creek as well as learn about the Stormwater Maintenance Division and receive information on how you can prepare for a flood.
Douglas County has set up a web page dedicated to local flood information.
The most current information on County flood projects, and information pertaining to Flood Protection, can be found at: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/8dfd21d7/2j3CsmRg7RGuX1bRPI9hPQ?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.douglascountynv.gov%2F.
There will be several agency booths with information and interactive displays such as flood and watershed models.
For more information on flooding in Nevada and additional resources please visit nevadafloods.org.