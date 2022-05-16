Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak sent a letter to President Joe Biden and U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo with deep concern over the impact of the recent decision by the United States Department of Commerce to investigate imported solar products. The Governor was joined by 18 fellow Governors across the nation.
“This decision has created market uncertainty that threatens thousands of clean energy jobs and the deployment of solar projects across the nation,” the letter states.
The full letter can be seen below.
Solar energy is Nevada’s leading renewable energy resource, and its development is an important strategy for reaching the State’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets and for achieving the State’s renewable portfolio standard of 50 percent clean energy by 2030.
In 2021, the Governor’s Office of Energy approved partial tax abatements for projects that will invest a total of $1.5 billion in Nevada’s economy, and create an estimated 853 construction jobs and 29 operational jobs in the state. These new projects will add 1,166 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity to Nevada’s existing capacity of just under 5,000 MW.
According to American Clean Power, today, clean energy generated in Nevada can power more than 700,000 homes, and that is largely thanks to solar.
Letter:
