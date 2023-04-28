Residents in Lemmon Valley are being cautioned to avoid Swan Lake after elevated levels of poly and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were found in recent water samples conducted by the University of Nevada, Reno.
Washoe County, The City of Reno, Truckee Meadows Water Authority, and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection all came together Friday to answer questions from local residents on the topic.
Kevin Dick, Washoe County District Health Officer, says, "There's been some additional sampling that's been conducted recently. preliminary results showed much lower concentrations than the sample that was collected back in 2021."
After UNR released a presentation last month on the concerning levels of PFAS in Swan Lake, locals started to become extremely worried.
PFAS are a large group of manufactured chemicals that have been used in consumer products such as non-stick pans and food packaging.
PFAS are not known to present immediate health risks, however, long term exposure may present issues such as high cholesterol, autoimmune disease, and cancer.
Dick says that the more recent samples that have been taken, carry much lower levels of PFAS than the samples back in 2021. Swan Lake is not a source of drinking water and never has been.
The City of Reno and their partners have taken additional samples in the North Valleys area and are currently waiting for results. These agencies are taking next steps to avoid the lake and keep the community informed on further updates.
Trina Magoon, City of Reno Director of Utilities Services, says, "And as our next precautionary measure the city of reno will be posting signs on city of reno prperty around swan lake notifying people the presence if pfas and to avoid contact with the water."
The Truckee Meadows Water Authority assures residents that the current drinking water is safe and meets current state and federal health standards.
