Fire crews say a candle accidentally started a house fire on Companion Court on Christmas evening.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say two adults were treated for burns after the in incident.
Four people in total, including two children were displaced from the home.
#TMFR Crews have knocked down a structure fire on Companion Court. All residents accounted for, 2 adults/2 children displaced. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OHoTduCnN8— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) December 26, 2022