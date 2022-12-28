On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event.
After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital.
The initial investigation found no evidence of foul play or criminal activity.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner is conducting the investigation for cause of death. They say the name of the deceased will be released upon notification to the next of kin.
The inmate was booked into custody at the Washoe County Detention Facility on September 25, 2022 with existing medical conditions for which they had received treatment for while in custody.