KinderCare Learning Centers has reopened its child care center in South Reno.
The South Reno KinderCare has been completely remodeled and is located at 9315 Prototype Drive.
With the increasing need for daycare facilities in Reno, KinderCare is excited to reopen the facility which features new leadership and a new name to better serve the community.
The South Reno center is officially open for business as of today, September 27, and is run by Center Director Josie Barajas.
At capacity, the center will be able to serve 200 children and will employ 40 teachers and staff. All diapers and wipes will be provided by the center. Children will be able to enjoy the new facilities of the center, including bright classrooms, a beautiful indoor gym and outdoor playground.
Registration is open and there is availability at this time for the center to welcome children ages six weeks through Pre-K. Families are invited to take a center tour, meet the new leadership team and get to know our incredible teachers.
This Saturday, October 29, 2022, the center will be hosting grand opening celebration with onsite activities, giveaways, snacks, drinks and more.
(KinderCare Learning Companies helped with this report. )