Interstate 580 Eastlake Boulevard exit 10 ramps in southern Washoe Valley will intermittently close between May 23 and May 27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces cattle guards.
Intermittent closures of the ramps located just south of Washoe Lake will take place between 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout next week.
Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Nearby detours will be clearly marked, either through Bellevue Road or Arrowhead Drive depending on the specific ramp closure.
Additional state highway information is available by calling 775-888-7000.
(The Nevada Department of Transportation assisted with this report.)