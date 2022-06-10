Nevada Northern Railway Museum offering Father's Day Train Ride

The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is getting ready for one of the biggest days of the year – Father’s Day. Every year the National Historic Landmark offers free rides to all dads on Father’s Day, which takes place on Sunday, June 19.
Tickets are still available for a 90-minute ride through Robinson Canyon, which includes a historical narration to accompany the majestic mountain scenery. The train departs at 11 a.m. from Ely.
“Dad doesn’t need another tie, instead share with him an experience that he will remember forever at the Nevada Northern Railway National Historic Landmark,” said Mark Bassett, president of the Nevada Northern Railway. “You can create a memory by riding the train or giving dad one of our Hands On History Experiences.”
For an additional cost, passengers can select the “Ride with the Engineer'' ticket. A unique opportunity for all locomotive lovers, this ticket allows riders to join the crew in the cab. But be forewarned, these historic cabs are hot, noisy, no-nonsense environments – perfect for dads!
Hands On History
If dad can’t make it out on Father’s Day this year, there are also several “Hands on History'' experiences that make the perfect gift. The Nevada Northern Railway is one of the few, authentic living museums left in the country; where visitors get an up close and personal look at history, where they can “actually wrap their hands around it,” as Bassett would describe. Here’s a breakdown of these once-in-a-lifetime offerings:
Be the Engineer: You’re in control of one of the historic Nevada Northern Railway locomotives, running it on the original mainline with your hand on the throttle and brake. This is the same track that these locomotives have been operating on for over a century. Can you tame the iron horse?
Hy-Rail Car Experience: Take the restored Fairmont Hy-Rail car out on the original mainline track. This vehicle began life as a very cool 1956 Pontiac Chieftain station wagon before it was converted into a railroad utility vehicle. Hop aboard for the transition from road-to-rail and back again, with half of the trip on rail and half on the highway.
Winter Steam Spectacular Photoshoot: Join photographers and railfans from around the world as they descend on Ely to witness history being made. Participants can get in the photo line to capture the best and finest locomotives and rolling stock, most of which were delivered to the railway over a century ago.
Photography Workshop: An intensive, three-and-a-half-day experience helps participants hone their photography skills under the tutelage of two of the best-known rail photographers in the United States. The hands-on instruction includes talks, edit-and-critique sessions and daily photo assignments.
Railroad Reality Week: What was it really like to work on the railroad? Spend a week at the NNRY and find out! The week begins with the same safety training class that staff and volunteers attend, and ends with each participant taking a turn “behind the wheel” at a diesel locomotive and switching in the yard.
(The Nevada Northern Railway Museum contributed to this report)