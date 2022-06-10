Nevada Northern Railway Museum offering Father's Day Train Ride

Weather Alert

...Windy Weekend with Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms While Heat Retreats... * While most areas will see some cooling on Saturday, West Central Nevada near and east of US-95 can again expect highs between 95 and 100 degrees. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. For more information, please see the Heat Advisory statement. * Increased snow melt from the recent heat will lead to minor rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Cold water could impact recreation and high elevation water crossings. * Winds are forecast to increase this weekend, with the stronger winds expected Sunday. Be prepared for winds to impact boating and travel, along with blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. These winds could cause increased concern for fire starts in vegetation that has dried out due to the heat. Be fire aware this weekend and follow local fire restrictions. * Temperatures will cool quite a bit Sunday with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Sierra, northeast California and northwest Nevada.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Washoe Lake. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.