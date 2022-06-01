It's officially pride month and Northern Nevada Pride is gearing up for their biggest event ever on July 23, 2022!
Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Parade is an event presented by and benefiting the local non-profit organization Our Center, Northern Nevada’s only LGBTQ community center located at 1745 South Wells. Ave in Reno.
The mission of Northern Nevada Pride is to empower all members of our fun-loving community. We will bring together the LGBTQ Community, Allies, and Businesses to promote diversity, celebrate our culture, remember our history, and advocate for our future.
The CommUNITY Pride Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 23 in Downtown Reno.
The Pride Festival will be in Wingfield Park and surrounding streets from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
With expanding out festival footprint, they are considering this year the Biggest Little Pride. Northern Nevada Pride is celebrated in July as an official part of Artown.
Sponsor, vendor, parade, and volunteer information can be found on their website www.NorthernNevadaPride.org.
(Northern Nevada Pride assisted with this report.)