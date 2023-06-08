If you're unsure on how to spend your weekend, well you have plans now. The Reno River Festival starts tomorrow and goes on until Sunday. There are just a few things you might want to prepare for before attending. As we've reported in the past, the river right now is considered a safety hazard. It's running very fast, and the water levels are too high and dangerous for people to enjoy. This weekend is also expecting some storms. A partner of Liquid Blue Events explained their plans to ensure the public's safety and not letting the weather bring down a good time.
Jess Horning, partner at Liquid Blue Events, says, "In the occurrence that we do have weather and we do have lightning that occurs this weekend, which we hope we don't, there's plenty of bars and restaurants and shops right around our area that you can jump into and do some shopping before you come on back out to the festival and we restart the music."
Horning says they will also be providing tents, chairs, and tables that people can hang out underneath if it were to just rain for a bit as well. Warning signs will be posted everywhere that cautions people to avoid the river. The festival is selling tickets to a river tour lead by professional guides, that is the only time you should be in the water. Even though the weather may not be perfect, they're not letting that stop them from bringing the community together and having a good time.
Horning says, "It's such a great, relaxing environment because you're here to spend all day because there's so many things to do. You can have your kids ride rides, you can enjoy music, we have dozens of food trucks that provide great BBQ or dessert options, lots of different styles of drinks and ice cream for kids. It's a great relaxing day in the park for downtown Reno."
Whether you're going for one day or all weekend long, it's always a good idea to download and check out our 2 News Weather app before you head out, that way you'll know the proper clothing attire to wear to the event. Tickets are ten dollars for adults, pets and kids under 18 years of age are free.