Businesses throughout Reno’s various districts are getting together this season to help the city glow.
The inaugural Let it Glow, Reno, a lighting showcase and competition aims to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses as shoppers reemerge from pandemic restrictions.
The free light display tour invites spirit and competition between districts and businesses throughout MidTown, Downtown, the Riverwalk District, the Brewery District, and Wells Avenue.
Businesses and artists can register until November 15.
“We’re offering fur-lined seats and blankets on our pineapple pedicabs to bring visitors from point to point so everyone can park their car once, enjoy the lightshow and get into the spirit while supporting the local merchants. Everyone’s excited to celebrate this year and shed the indoor vibes. We’re here to help make sure we can come together as one community to kick off the season,” said Jaime Chapman, owner and founder of Pineapple Pedicabs.
‘Let it Glow, Reno’ is actively looking for brick-n-mortar businesses within these districts to get involved by decorating their business.
Award-winning categories include Best District, Best of Reno, Most Creative, Most Griswald, and Best of Show.
“I am excited to see the Reno community come together to show its creativity, while encouraging people to support their favorite local business,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.
Schedule of Events/Voting Opportunities:
December 1 - January 9: Twinkle Tours w/ Pineapple Pedicabs
December 1: MidTown Tree Lightings @ Living Stones & South Virginia Plaza
December 3: Wells Ave District Party @ Reno Experience District (RED)
December 15: A Night with Santa @ The Basement, Downtown Reno
December 17: Ugly Sweater Wine Walk @ Riverwalk District, Downtown Reno
December 29: Let It Glow finalist party! Location TBD
Self-guided walking maps will be made available to highlight all the participating businesses and special events. Businesses can register until Nov. 15.
Top three finalists in each category will be announced on Dec. 17 and winners wpill be announced during the final Let it Glow Party Dec. 29, 2022.