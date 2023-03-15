The region’s second “Portland Loo”, a new public restroom facility near the Truckee River, will open on March 16th.
A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at John Champion Park, 975 Kuenzli Street. The public is invited to attend.
This opening marks the second public restroom installed as part of an effort to increase public restrooms near the Truckee River. The first Portland Loo opened to the public in August 2020 at Brodhead Memorial Park.
“With the two-year success of the first Portland Loo at Brodhead Park, we are happy to complete the installation of a second one at John Champion Park,” said Iris Jehle-Peppard, One Truckee River Executive Director.
“This is a goal many have been working towards for a long time. It’s gratifying to see it come together in a way that will serve our community on several levels—particularly in the usability of our public spaces and protection of the environment in and around the Truckee River.“