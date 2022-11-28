On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Raising Cane’s will be giving back to the Education Alliance of Washoe County as part of Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day recognized as a time to give back, at its three Restaurants across Reno/Sparks.
When customers mention the fundraiser at one of these three restaurants, Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of food and beverage sales to helping secure a bright future for the students of the Washoe County School District.
The Education Alliance has been engaging, cultivating and advocating for the children and students of Washoe County School District for more than 30 years. The non-profit aims to invest in the future of the community by supporting students and educators through partnerships and resource development.
Raising Cane’s has a long history of supporting worthy causes across the United States. More than 30,000 local organizations and nonprofits are supported through the brand’s nearly 700 Restaurants, totaling more than $100 million in funds donated over the past 25 years. To learn more about Raising Cane’s various programs visit community partnerships.