Regional Crime Suppression Unit arrests man wanted for pursuits, assault, burglary

On January 17th, the Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) took Jason Pierce into custody.
Police say that Pierce utilized pepper spray and an ASP (collapsible baton) in an attempt to evade arrest, spraying several Detectives with the pepper spray before being taken into custody.
Pierce was wanted for three separate vehicle pursuits he led patrol officers on in both Sparks and Reno over the course of several weeks. One of the pursuits was linked to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon case he was a suspect in.
Sparks Police tell us that Pierce was also involved in the theft of master keys for US Post Office boxes and is a suspect in several commercial burglaries and mail thefts as well.
Pierce is currently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (two charges), Obstructing and Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon, Battery on a Police Officer (four charges, Felony Eluding, Misdemeanor Eluding (two charges), Conspiracy to Commit Larceny.