Registration Now Open for 2022 Griswold Challenge

(October 18, 2022) Free registration is now open for families and businesses to participate in the annual Griswold Challenge, a holiday light decorating contest the December 1st through 3rd in downtown Sparks.
39 North Downtown has teamed up with One Nevada Credit Union to present the 7th Annual Griswold Challenge, a People’s Choice contest for the best holiday light displays and decorations at 39 North Pole Village.
Participants are encouraged to build creative light displays that use as many holiday decorations and Christmas lights as possible!
Themes can be based on holiday movies, business concepts, or inspired by your family traditions.
The fiercely competitive Griswold Challenge presented by One Nevada starts each night at dusk.
The Griswold Challenge, inspired by Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie is a unique contest because local families, friends, and businesses form teams to compete against each other for the best light display. Each team receives a 10x20 space to decorate with power access.
The Griswold Challenge is a People’s Choice contest where event attendees pick the winners.
The first-place winner will take home the Clark Griswold award and $500, while second place will take home the Cousin Eddie award and $250.
Registration to compete is open until November 26.
To register, you can email angela@39northdowntown.com or click here to download the registration form.