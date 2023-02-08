The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) diaper bank has been one of the organization’s key services since the organization was founded in 2008 and now they're seeing an increased need in diapers.
“Back then we were distributing 4-6 thousand diapers per month; we have been able to increase that to more than 11 thousand diapers per month,” said WACCS Executive Director Pam Russell. “Diapers are an easy but important way we help mothers and families move forward. Without diapers, they can’t take their kids to daycare and go to work, and our program helps provide some relief.”
Disposable diapers can cost up to $70 per month, or $840 per year. Babies use approximately 3,000 diapers during their first year of life.
So far this year, WACCS has averaged 15 intake requests for diapers per week. If the need continues at this rate, it will mean a 49% increase over last year.
Sundt Construction, based in Arizona , is hosting a diaper scavenger hunt to benefit WACCS, as part of the The Associated Schools of Construction management conference. The community engagement component will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nugget Casino Resort.
Dozens of students from a number of universities throughout the “Rocky Mountain Region” of ASC compete in a number of day-long, intensive projects as a way to learn team building and problem solving.
WACCS is currently in need of wipes and diapers sizes 3, 5 and 6. To donate, please call the WACCS office at (775) 825-7395 or visit the office Mon. thru Thurs. 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3905 Neil Road, Suite 2, Reno, Nevada You can also email WACCS at admin@waccs.org.
If you don’t have time to shop, WACCS also accepts monetary donations via the WACCS website.