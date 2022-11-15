Retail shops at Reno Public Market (RPM) are opening up this holiday season for Deck The Halls, a shopping-eating-entertainment extravaganza at the Reno Public Market West Hall.
Reno Public Market West Hall is located at 299 East Plumb Lane in Reno.
The Reno Public Market Food Hall (the Southern entrance) is opening in January 2023. Part of it is opening during this time for locals to get a feel for the space and get some local holiday shopping done!
Shoppers can also get food from the food trucks, all of which are future RPM Food Hall vendors.
This will be the first time people will get to shop in the West Hall.
Deck The Halls is going from Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, December 24, 2022.
It will be closed on Thursday, November 24 in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
Hours are from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
“Deck the Halls is about supporting all things local for the holidays! We’re excited that customers will be able to shop with over 70 local makers at our new Wyld Market location… snack and dine with some of our favorite local food trucks, enjoy live music from some rad local artists and hang out for beers and cocktails around the fire from Rin Tin Taps, Black Rabbit Meads and 50/50 Brewing!” said Rachel Macintyre, CEO and founder of Wyld Market.
“We wanted to give our community a taste of all that Reno Public Market has to offer before the grand opening in January… and that’s exactly what they’ll get at our holiday pop-up this season!"
"It’s so exciting to see our community start to experience Reno Public Market,” said Jen Gurecki, CEO of Coalition Snow. “They will be able to find gifts truly unique for their holiday shopping, be it from an up-and-coming outdoor small business or even something from across the world here at Far Out.”
Deck the Halls at Reno Public Market will feature local holiday shopping opportunities for Reno-Tahoe customers from Wyld Market, Far Out, and Makers Paradise Art Collective.
Beyond shopping, Deck the Halls will include daily entertainment from local artists, as well as eating from local food trucks, all of which are future food hall vendors.
Food trucks appearing at Deck the Halls include:
- A La Parilla
- Bite Me
- Bone Appetit
- Crepes and Craft
- Vs Churros
- Wok and Roll
Rin Tin Taps will be present with a pop-up bar.
Families will also be able to get pictures with Santa on the following days:
- November 27
- December 3
- December 11