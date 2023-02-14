In recognition of Valentine’s Day, Renown Health today announced a national physician, nurse, and clinical specialist recruitment campaign to help fill positions and expand access to community-based primary and specialty care across northern Nevada.
The ranked hospital system plans to hire 500 more physicians, nurses, clinicians for region.
They say over the last year, consumer demand for physicians, providers and services has increased significantly. At the same time, a physician and nursing shortage has hit nationwide. As a result, in an innovative partnership with over 7,000 employees, the health care system has launched a national recruitment campaign to ensure staffing to meet the needs of a growing patient base and community.
The new recruitment campaign, Fight for You, uses the tag line “Every day, we fight like you. Every day, we fight for you,” to appeal to clinicians and employees devoted to the not-for-profit healthcare system’s mission; to make a genuine difference in the health and well-being of the people and communities.” The campaign is supported by social media promotion on Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Compelling videos are being promoted on the health system’s website, social media accounts, and used at recruitment events to showcase the diverse faces of the Renown team.
All open positions are listed on Renown.org/careers.
In terms of retaining current employees, Renown Health announced that starting April 1, 2023, they are expanding the 401(k)-retirement plan match based for Renown employees based on an employee’s seniority date.
Under this expanded benefit, Renown will continue to invest 4% for employees who participate and have up to 4 years of benefit eligible service. And, for those employees with 5 to 9 years of service, Renown will match your contributions at 5% of your pay, 6% for those at 10-14 years, 7% for 15-19 years - and so on, up to 9% for those who have been at Renown for 25 years or more.
Renown also is increasing educational reimbursement for full and part time employees to the IRS tax free maximum of $5250 and expanding the benefit to per diem employees in the amount of $2625. Per diem employees must meet the per diem requirements to be eligible for reimbursement.
“I am proud of the thousands of physicians, nurses and caregivers who provide exemplary, compassionate care, every day, to Nevadans in need,” said Melodie Osborn, RN, Chief Nurse Executive, Renown Health. “This campaign is about connecting people with a passion for healing and Renown’s mission, vision, and values of caring for the people who live here. Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe are among the most beautiful places to live and work. We hope our campaign encourages others to consider growing and working for the #1 rated hospital in Nevada.”