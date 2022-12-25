Reps4Recovery is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization in Reno that is putting on alcohol-free holiday events and free fitness classes.
R4R offers six days of programming (mainly CrossFit and Olympic Weightlifting) in three separate gyms in the Reno/Sparks region (Ambrose Fitness, Upstate Nevada CrossFit, and North Valleys Fitness).
The classes are completely free to anyone who has a desire to live a sober lifestyle and/or lifestyle of recovery.
They will be hosting classes on Christmas eve, Christmas, New Years Eve and New Years day with the intention of offering safe and sober events that promote health for the holidays. Schedule below.
This year, they are also hosting a "NEW YORK NEW YEAR" party on New Year's eve from 7:30pm-9:30pm on 12/31/22.
This will be an alcohol-free, family friendly event where we celebrate the New Year at 9 p.m., when the ball drops in NYC.
The event will be complete with a sparkling cider toast at 9 p.m.
On New Year's Day, they will host a "START THE YEAR SOBER" event at Upstate Nevada CrossFit at 10:30am on 1/1/23 beginning with a workout and concluding with a 10 minute guided New Year meditation, healthy snacks, a goal-setting journal for every participant, and a vision board goal-setting workshop.
All events are free.