Resort at Squaw Creek Announces Laser Light Show and Barbecue for July 4 Weekend

Resort at Squaw Creek has announced community events for the Independence Day holiday weekend. The resort will feature holiday barbecues open to resort guests and local residents, as well as an extravagant laser show displayed on the mountainside scenery.
“We are thrilled to announce a special holiday experience for our guests and local community to enjoy this holiday,” said Dena Hunter, director of food and beverage at Resort at Squaw Creek. “Throughout the weekend, we’ll be hosting delicious holiday meals prepared by our talented culinary team paired backdropped by our beautiful location here in North Lake Tahoe.”
The holiday celebrations will begin with a barbecue on Sunday, July 3 taking place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the resort’s spacious outdoor deck overlooking the Olympic Valley meadows.
The menu will feature off-the-grill items including gourmet hamburgers, hot dogs, bratwurst, and smoked chicken wing selections. Guests can also enjoy vegetarian Beyond Meat burgers and sausages, as well as a variety of side dishes ranging from classic macaroni and cheese and potato salad to corn on the cob and baked beans. The barbecue meal is $50 for adults and guests 18 years and younger pay their age.
On Monday, July 4, the resort will provide an All-American buffet with a variety of dishes that can be found throughout the country, from New Orleans shrimp gumbo and New England clam chowder to Lexington-style barbecue pork.
The meal will also include several craft salads and fresh seafood options for guests to enjoy, as well as a variety of decadent desserts including Oreo cookie mousse, cherry pie, carrot cake, and more.
The All-American buffet is available Monday, July 4 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is also $50 for adults and guests 18 years and younger pay their age.
Following the buffet, right after dusk, the resort will host a laser light show displayed on the mountainside in celebration of the holiday.
Both the holiday-themed meals are open to resort guests and the local community, and validated self-parking will be provided.
For more information or to book an Independence Day getaway to Resort at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek, or call (530) 412-7034.
(The Resort at Squaw Creek assisted with this report)