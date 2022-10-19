Weather Alert

...STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGS SIGNIFICANT CHANGES THIS WEEKEND WITH GUSTY WINDS, MUCH COLDER CONDITIONS, VALLEY RAIN/MOUNTAIN SNOW... * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Southwest winds will begin to increase Friday afternoon but the strongest winds are expected with the frontal passage Friday night into Saturday. Gusts of 30-45 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts could reach 80-100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence/shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: Highs this weekend will be 15-25 degrees lower than this week's warm conditions, with the brisk winds making it feel even colder. Widespread freezes are expected across nearly all areas Saturday night and Sunday night, with lows mainly in the teens and 20s. Even the urban areas have at least a 70 percent chance of lows near or below freezing. Now is the time to have winter clothing handy, finish harvesting of gardens and fields, and complete winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment. * RAIN/SNOW: Bands of showers are expected Saturday from mid- morning into the evening as the front drops in from the north. Periods of light rainfall will occur for lower elevations, with 1-4 inches of snowfall possible across Sierra passes Saturday into Saturday night, as snow levels plummet to around 5000-6000 feet. It only takes a small amount of snow accumulation to produce travel hazards and long delays across the passes. Be sure to check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions.