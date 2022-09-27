Today, September 27, 2022, U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced $437,517 in funding from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is coming to police departments across Nevada.
This round of funding is part of the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) program, for which Cortez Masto secured historic funding in the FY2022 government funding legislation. The Byrne JAG program is the leading source of criminal justice funding for local police and supports a range of programs related to law enforcement, crime prevention, and mental and behavioral health for officers.
“I led bipartisan efforts to secure full funding for the Byrne JAG program, which supports our country’s law enforcement, and I’m pleased to see this round of funding coming to Nevada” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll keep working to ensure that Nevada’s police officers continue to have what they need to prevent crime and keep dangerous criminals off the streets.”
The funding will be distributed to support police departments in the following cities:
- The City of Reno will receive $201,762
- The City of Henderson will receive $54,445
- The City of North Las Vegas will receive $181,364