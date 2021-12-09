It's another example of a community comeback. For the first time in nearly two years, the SPCA of Northern Nevada is opening its doors to the public on December 13, 2021.
"This Monday, we are going to be reopening to the public from Monday-Friday, 2pm-7pm," said Laura Van Antwerp, Communications Manager of the SPCA. "People can come in, see our adorable pets and see if they can find the right match for their families."
Since last March, people were not allowed inside of the shelter. The SPCA used a matchmaking-like system to match people and pets. Despite this change, adoption rates remained steady.
"It's worked wonderfully," said Van Antwerp. "Our adoption rates have stayed pretty consistent, but we know how much it means to people to see the pet before they adopt it."
However, opening the shelter right before Christmas is ideal because of the high interest in pet adoption before the holidays. However, Van Antwerp says people need to be thoughtful before giving a pet this season.
"You need to be mindful when you're trying to give a pet as a gift for the holidays, is that person ready to make that life-time commitment?"
The SPCA is offering gift cards as well.
"That way they can come in, meet a pet, fall in love and choose the one that is perfect for their family and then you can use the gift card to pay for the pets adoption fee," she said.
Those gift cards are now available for purchase at the SPCA on 4950 Spectrum Blvd, Reno.