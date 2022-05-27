The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and Great Basin Institute are seeking volunteers to support operation and stewardship efforts at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center this summer.
Volunteer duties include monitoring trail activity and repairing trails, providing visitor information, conducting educational presentations, and helping to manage impacts to the environment at Taylor Creek.
Interested local and non-local residents are encouraged to contact Great Basin Institute via email at tcvc@thegreatbasininstitute.org to complete the next steps. Out-of-town volunteers would receive a complimentary RV camp spot in return for their service.
The Taylor Creek Visitor Center will open for the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2. Visitor Center hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
For more information about the Taylor Creek Visitor Center and Great Basin Institute visit www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/taylor-creek-visitor-center/.
(The US Forest Service assisted with this story.)