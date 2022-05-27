Weather Alert

...Cool, Showery, and Breezy Memorial Day Weekend... Windy through the weekend... Periods of gusty winds will continue through Saturday and impact outdoor recreation and travel for high profile vehicles. The strongest winds will occur Saturday afternoon with gusts of 35 to 50 mph, possibly higher in wind prone areas. Winds will diminish but remain breezy for Sunday. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected across all area lakes, along with travel difficulties for high profile vehicles, blowing dust near dry lake beds, and rough air for aviation interests. Cool with some showers and a few thunderstorms.... A pronounced cooling trend kicks in Saturday with afternoon highs falling off into the 50s and 60s for Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will drop to near and below freezing in the Sierra valleys, with 30s and low 40s across western NV. Rainfall amounts are still uncertain, but some localized wetting rains are possible Saturday into early Sunday morning. With cooling temperatures, light snowfall is also feasible in mountain areas particularly with any showers Saturday night but very limited accumulations are expected.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will create hazardous driving conditions for RVs, trailers, and other high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could reduce visibility near dry lake beds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage.