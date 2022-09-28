Despite painting many renowned works of art, Vincent Van Gogh never earned a living from his artwork and was often close to starvation.
The need for food has grown exponentially, especially with inflation impacting local communities; more than 110,000 northern Nevadans are food insecure, including nearly 35,000 children (Nevada State Governor's Office, 2021).
That’s why the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is partnering up in September for Hunger Action Month to gather donations for individuals and families affected by food insecurity.
Guests who purchase a ticket to Beyond Van Gogh can bring another guest at no extra charge with a donation.
The food drive is running from today, September 28 through October 9.
Guests are encouraged to bring 5-10 non-perishable, non-expired items to donate.
You can stop by the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on S. Virginia Street at the times listed below.
September 28 - October 9, 2022
Sunday – Thursday: 10am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)
Friday & Saturday: 10am – 10pm (last entry 9pm)
Starting October 3, 2022:
Sunday: 10am – 8pm (last entry 7pm)
Monday & Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday & Thursday: 10am – 8pm (last entry 7pm)
Friday & Saturday: 10am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada requests entrées (soups, chili’s, etc.), protein (tuna, chicken, beans), canned fruit (packed in water or juice preferred) and canned vegetables (low sodium preferred).