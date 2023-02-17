Two full crews with the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded near Lodge Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday night on the possibility of two separate fires.
It turned out one fire reported on 7th Street was just smoke that had blown over from a fire on Lodge Avenue.
The first unit on scene at Lodge Ave. saw heavy smoke in the home and quickly cleared the cause of the fire, which RFD said stemmed from the kitchen.
They say the kitchen is fairly damaged, but the family will not be displaced.
All residents got out of the home safe, but two dogs did not make it out and died in the fire.