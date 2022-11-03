The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force is reminding the community to use extra caution as we approach the time change on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
It will be dark earlier and Nevada statistics show that, between 2016-2020, 77% of all pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities occurred between dusk and dawn.
As part of the effort to promote pedestrian safety in advance of the time change, the Task Force is sharing a video with important safety tips for pedestrians.
It’s Dark Earlier. Watch These Tips to Keep you Safe.
The video above features the following safety tips for pedestrians:
- Stay in well-lit areas.
- Walk with friends.
- Be visible so drivers can see you. Carry a flashlight or reflector.
- Put down your phone. Unless you’re using it as a flashlight!
- Take off your headphones.
- Stay on sidewalks and use marked crosswalks.
- Avoid wearing dark clothing.
- Always be aware of your surroundings and traffic.
- Think twice before you walk at night! When it’s dark, it’s harder for drivers to see you.
Pedestrian safety is everyone’s responsibility. Drivers should also keep the following tips in mind on our roadways:
- Don’t be a distracted driver. Put your cell phone away.
- Pause and wait before turning. Turn slowly and expect people in the crosswalk every time.
- Slow down. If you hit someone at 30 mph you are twice as likely to kill them than if you hit them at 25 mph.
- Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.
The community is reminded to please use extra caution on area roadways.