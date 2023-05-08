Residents in the North Valleys gathered at O'Brien Middle School today to hear about some possible changes the Washoe County School District is considering for their community.
Some of these changes include new schools, possible consolidation, and grade reconfiguration.
The school district is looking at ways to reduce overcrowding at North Valleys High School before a new high school can be built.
Earlier, I got to speak with their chief operating officer who explained some of the different options under consideration.
Adam Searcy, WCSD Chief Operating Officer, says, "There's sort of an imbalance and some of our schools are underutilized and some are at 100% capacity. So, we're going to be talking about options with our community about how to possibly create magnet programs at some of our schools that don't have as much enrollment to help better balance that use of our existing schools also while modernizing and upgrading the existing schools we do have."
The school district is presenting four different options:
Option 1: Continue things as normal with portable classrooms at North Valleys High until the opening of Debbie Smith in 2025.
Option 2: Same as option one but replace portable classrooms with permanent building addition and use existing facilities to enhance educational program.
Option 3: Create a new high-demand high school magnet programs temporarily at Cold Springs Middle School.
Option 4: Develop a new 9th grade center for all NVHS freshman students temporarily at Cold Springs Middle.
The school district is also looking to dramatically improve the older elementary schools in the area.
Searcy says that hosting this meeting at the new O'Brien Middle School represents a powerful illustration of what the community and school district can do with these types of conversations.
"Through this physical environment, hopefully the community opens up their minds, turn on those lightbulbs, 'hey what is possible', despite the fact that change is hard," he says.
There were no final decisions made at this meeting and any potential changes would occur before the 2025-26 school year.