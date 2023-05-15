Throughout the past few months, the Washoe County School District has been inviting people to attend their meetings and discuss possible changes to schools in areas like Incline Village, the North Valleys and now Sparks.
The school district is discussing possible changes to public schools in areas currently serving Traner, Sparks, and Dilworth middle schools, including new schools.
Adam Searcy, WCSD Chief Operating Officer, says, "You know the region that we're really talking about spanning from Traner middle school over to dilworth middle school, there's some 15 or so elementary and middles in that region, the average age is over 60 years old, and their average enrollment has been declining over a decade."
Several options are under consideration:
- Option 1: Continue all school operations as normal.
- Option 2: Renovate or reconstruct Traner Middle to increase capacity, renovate Sparks Middle to an elementary school, temporarily use surplus capacity in neighboring schools as swing space, and rezone boundaries if necessary.
- Option 3: Similar to option two except Traner would be renovated to an elementary school and Sparks Middle to increase capacity.
- Option 4: For the community to decide.
Searcy says, "There's really some excess capacity as well as old facilities. These are long established neighborhoods with some beloved school facilities, so we're going to be really working with the community to try to understand if we can improve the facilities, we do have a need while still respecting the history and culture of the neighborhoods."
No final decisions will be made at tonight's meeting.
There will also be no potential changes will be made before the 2027-28 school year.