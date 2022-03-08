Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO THURSDAY... An inside slider-type system will bring snow showers, gusty northerly winds, and a brief period of colder temperatures late Wednesday through Thursday. * Although snowfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, these types of systems are notorious for relatively low predictability - especially when it comes to snow amounts. Western Nevada and the Sierra will have a chance of receiving accumulating snowfall by Wednesday evening, spreading south along the eastern Sierra into Thursday. Motorists should be prepared for possible winter driving conditions, particularly during the Thursday morning commute. * Gusty winds will begin Wednesday afternoon. Northerly wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible for valleys, with gusts over exposed ridges along the Sierra crest increasing to up to 100 mph. Hazardous boating conditions, aviation and ski impacts, and elevated concern for high-profile vehicles are possible across the region. * Breezy winds on Thursday combined with afternoon highs in the 30s to lower 40s in valleys will result in a chilly day. Wind chills in the high Sierra are likely to be between 0 and -25 degrees with frostbite a concern.