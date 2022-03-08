...GUSTY WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO THURSDAY...
An inside slider-type system will bring snow showers, gusty
northerly winds, and a brief period of colder temperatures late
Wednesday through Thursday.
* Although snowfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side,
these types of systems are notorious for relatively low
predictability - especially when it comes to snow amounts.
Western Nevada and the Sierra will have a chance of receiving
accumulating snowfall by Wednesday evening, spreading south
along the eastern Sierra into Thursday. Motorists should be
prepared for possible winter driving conditions, particularly
during the Thursday morning commute.
* Gusty winds will begin Wednesday afternoon. Northerly wind gusts
between 30 and 40 mph will be possible for valleys, with gusts
over exposed ridges along the Sierra crest increasing to up to
100 mph. Hazardous boating conditions, aviation and ski impacts,
and elevated concern for high-profile vehicles are possible
across the region.
* Breezy winds on Thursday combined with afternoon highs in the
30s to lower 40s in valleys will result in a chilly day. Wind
chills in the high Sierra are likely to be between 0 and -25
degrees with frostbite a concern.