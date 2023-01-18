Lyon County will reduce Emergency Operations Center to “monitor and ready” status and resume normal business operations beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
The National Weather Service forecasts a cold weather system this week followed by milder weather patterns through the end of January. Lyon County officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts and are prepared for potential flooding in the future, if the need arises.
Citizens are also encouraged to stay prepared for potential flooding, including keeping sandbags in place, through Spring thaw.
The Lyon County emergency operations center phone number (775) 461-3757 will remain active until Friday, January 20, 2023 close of business (5:00pm).
For flooding and weather-related concerns and assistance, residents are encouraged to save the following numbers:
In an emergency, please call 911.
(Lyon County)