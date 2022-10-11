The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County and the City of Fernley recently came together and as a result of the combined effort and working relationship developed between all those involved, were able to purchase a Sentinel ARV from International Armored Group based out of Florida.
The new armored vehicle is a valuable addition to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sentinel will replace the current armored car being used by the Sheriff’s Office, a military surplus MRAP Cougar.
The new vehicle is lighter, faster, and will be able to transport the entire Emergency Response Team to an incident.
With the new vehicle comes advancements in technology that will add to the safety of team members and civilians that may become involved.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office would like to dedicate their new vehicle in memory of Deputy Sheriff George T Rice who was killed in the line of duty in 1984.