Authorities have arrested a man they say intentionally set a home and a car on fire in Reno.
Reno fire investigators and Reno police officers arrested 30-year-old Victor Andrade on one count of 1st-degree arson and one count of 3rd-degree arson on Tuesday.
Fire investigators say Andrade set fire to an occupied home located at West 6th Street and then went to Mahon Drive and set his ex-girlfriend's car on fire, this past weekend.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or call/text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.