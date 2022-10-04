The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for driving at a high rate of speed in a construction zone and struck a worker while trying to flee.
At approximately 2:00PM on September 29th, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the report of an incident involving a vehicle in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road.
Workers on site reported that a car had been running through the construction zone at a high rate of speed and that a flagger had nearly been struck.
The vehicle quickly returned to the construction zone and struck a stop sign, being held by a worker.
Additional workers managed to stop the vehicle, however, the driver put the car in reverse and drove around the workers, this time striking a man in the hand with a side mirror.
On October 3, 2022, the same driver and vehicle returned to the Red Rock construction zone and sped through the area again.
This time, WCSO Deputies were able to stop the vehicle and arrested Vincent Delimios (DOB 9/19/1999) on multiple charges.
Delimios was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle), two misdemeanor counts of reckless disregard for persons/property, resisting arrest, driving without a license and display of an invalid vehicle plate/registration/title.
The WCSO reminds drivers to please slow down and obey all traffic laws and construction workers instructions while driving in construction zones.